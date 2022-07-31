1,004 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $333.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.64 and a 200 day moving average of $324.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

