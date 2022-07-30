Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,805 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZNGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,343,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229,034 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 52,419.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,519,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,889 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,724,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256,834 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,335,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zynga by 3,442.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,921,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynga presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Zynga Price Performance

Shares of ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $694.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.20 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zynga

(Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

