ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,700 shares, an increase of 240.5% from the June 30th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance

CNET stock remained flat at $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. 17,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,382. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.58. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ZW Data Action Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.