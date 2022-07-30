Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.65.

Zscaler Trading Up 1.3 %

ZS opened at $155.06 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.04.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 40.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,054,000 after purchasing an additional 38,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,632,000 after purchasing an additional 61,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

