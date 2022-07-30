ZINC (ZINC) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

ZINC (ZINC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, ZINC has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $3,695.73 and approximately $22.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,505.84 or 1.00082619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00130945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00032748 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004387 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work.

ZINC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

