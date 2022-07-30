ZIMBOCASH Market Cap Hits $26.03 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $26.03 million and approximately $5,194.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.82 or 0.00602554 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00014797 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035174 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash.

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

