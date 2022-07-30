Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) & Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Financial Analysis

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group and Global Payments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $8.15 billion 1.05 -$527.78 million ($2.22) -15.71 Global Payments $8.52 billion 4.04 $965.46 million $3.49 35.05

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -5.04% -7.61% -4.30% Global Payments 11.66% 8.79% 5.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Zillow Group and Global Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zillow Group and Global Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Global Payments 0 5 22 0 2.81

Zillow Group presently has a consensus target price of $71.50, indicating a potential upside of 104.99%. Global Payments has a consensus target price of $175.79, indicating a potential upside of 43.72%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Global Payments.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.8% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Global Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Global Payments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Payments has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Payments beats Zillow Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services. The IMT segment offers premier agent, rentals, and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display, and other advertising, as well as business software solutions. The Mortgage segment provides home loans; and marketing products including custom quote and connect services. Its portfolio of brands includes Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, Zillow Closing Services, HotPads, and Out East. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added services, such as point-of-sale solutions, and analytic and engagement tools, as well as payroll and human capital management services. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments and ePayables solutions for businesses and governments. The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general-purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers, and businesses under the Netspend brand. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.