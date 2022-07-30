ZClassic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $388,885.24 and $11.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00275754 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00143612 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00075646 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003341 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 53.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.