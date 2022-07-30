Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 338.1% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ZLNDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zalando from €56.00 ($57.14) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zalando from €37.00 ($37.76) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Zalando from €76.00 ($77.55) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from €87.00 ($88.78) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zalando from €48.00 ($48.98) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zalando currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.79.
Zalando Stock Performance
Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59. Zalando has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $58.48.
Zalando Company Profile
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zalando (ZLNDY)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.