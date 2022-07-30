Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 338.1% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZLNDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zalando from €56.00 ($57.14) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zalando from €37.00 ($37.76) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Zalando from €76.00 ($77.55) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from €87.00 ($88.78) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zalando from €48.00 ($48.98) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zalando currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.79.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Stock Performance

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59. Zalando has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $58.48.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More

