Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Yunhong CTI Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of Yunhong CTI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,287. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. Yunhong CTI has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.41.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

