Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Yunhong CTI Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of Yunhong CTI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,287. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. Yunhong CTI has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.41.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter.
Yunhong CTI Company Profile
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.
