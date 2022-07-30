YUMMY Tops One Day Trading Volume of $61,883.00 (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $61,883.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUMMY coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.06 or 0.00602129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015077 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035067 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

