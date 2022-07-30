YUMMY Tops One Day Trading Volume of $61,883.00 (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $61,883.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUMMY coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.06 or 0.00602129 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015077 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035067 BTC.
YUMMY Profile
YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.
Buying and Selling YUMMY
Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.