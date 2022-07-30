Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stake Lessened by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $122.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.86. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.37 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

