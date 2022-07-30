YooShi Trading 14.3% Higher This Week (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. YooShi has a market cap of $48.34 million and approximately $574,546.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YooShi has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One YooShi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.95 or 0.00603135 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014964 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00035253 BTC.
YooShi Coin Profile
YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.
