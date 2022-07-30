YF Link Price Tops $30.01 on Major Exchanges (YFL)

YF Link (YFL) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. YF Link has a market cap of $1.55 million and $1.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.01 or 0.00122561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YF Link has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 57,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,593 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io.

Buying and Selling YF Link

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

