Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Price Target Cut to GBX 640 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 690 ($8.31) to GBX 640 ($7.71) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

LON AUY opened at GBX 390 ($4.70) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 406.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 392.44. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 280 ($3.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 548.40 ($6.61). The company has a market cap of £3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,000.00.

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.42%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

