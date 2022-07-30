Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

XENE stock opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,797 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,474 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after acquiring an additional 552,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $16,295,000.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

