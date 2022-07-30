Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.18. 2,647,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,374. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.68.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.90.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

