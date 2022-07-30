Woodcoin Price Hits $1.95 (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00008237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $15.67 million and $1.78 million worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,669.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,688.55 or 0.07133890 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00166085 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00258074 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.25 or 0.00668565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00612763 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005646 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

