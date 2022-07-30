Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,091.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($44.58) to GBX 3,500 ($42.17) in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,700 ($32.53) to GBX 2,600 ($31.33) in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt raised shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 3,500 ($42.17) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Shares of WZZZY opened at $6.62 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

