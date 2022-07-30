WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE) Stock Price Up 1.2%

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.07 and last traded at $31.07. 115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.