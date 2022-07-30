WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Stock Performance

WCBR stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $30.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

