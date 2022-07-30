Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 182.4% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $148.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

