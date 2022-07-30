Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $488,000 Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,189,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 37,183 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $381,000.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $117.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.99 and its 200-day moving average is $125.34. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.11 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

