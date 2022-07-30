Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average of $55.60. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

