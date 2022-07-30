Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,790 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $275,156,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,209,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,687 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,898,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,083,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after acquiring an additional 846,567 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,057,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

