Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 1,312 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 345.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 66.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 70.6% in the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 442,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 183,009 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $49.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.77.

