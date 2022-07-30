Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,887 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 319.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,698,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $88,778.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,059,805.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $82,931.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,805,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $88,778.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,059,805.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,375 shares of company stock valued at $46,179,357 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.68.

VRTX opened at $280.41 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $296.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.81 and a 200-day moving average of $258.99. The stock has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

