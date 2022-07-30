WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.05-13.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25-2.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion. WEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.05-$13.30 EPS.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on WEX from $232.00 to $217.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $212.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WEX to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.69.

WEX stock traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.21. 507,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,826. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $197.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

WEX last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEX will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $294,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $593,780 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,992,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in WEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,296 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

