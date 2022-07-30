WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.05-$13.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25 billion-$2.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion. WEX also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.05-13.30 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on WEX from $235.00 to $212.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on WEX from $232.00 to $217.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEX to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.69.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.21. The company had a trading volume of 507,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,826. WEX has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $197.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.81.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.70. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $294,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $134,676.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,162,657.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $593,780 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in WEX by 111.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 38.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

