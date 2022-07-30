Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Update

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Westwood Holdings Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. 16,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,018. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $111.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $17.22 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Westwood Holdings Group news, insider Jcp Investment Management, Llc sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $376,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Westwood Holdings Group news, insider Leah Bennett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $44,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,348 shares in the company, valued at $408,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jcp Investment Management, Llc sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $376,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,795 shares in the company, valued at $263,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 65,469 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth about $9,933,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth about $14,575,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 84,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westwood Holdings Group

(Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.