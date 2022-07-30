Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the June 30th total of 324,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE HIX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.36. 232,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,325. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 19.1% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 12,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

