Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the June 30th total of 324,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE HIX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.36. 232,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,325. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.