Westamerica Bancorporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

Westamerica Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Shares of WABC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,945. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $63.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 41.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,665,000 after acquiring an additional 72,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,837,000 after acquiring an additional 32,468 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 54.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 31,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,138,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,858,000 after acquiring an additional 28,152 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 55.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 77,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 27,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

