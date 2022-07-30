West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-9.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.950-2.975, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion. West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.00-$9.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $343.56. 554,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.07. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $275.89 and a 1 year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 558,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,483,000 after buying an additional 53,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,086,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,436,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

