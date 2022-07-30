West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Issues Earnings Results

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 43.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.
West Bancorporation Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WTBA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,319. West Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
West Bancorporation Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Bancorporation
About West Bancorporation
West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.
Read More
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West Bancorporation (WTBA)
