West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Issues Earnings Results

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 43.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,319. West Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Bancorporation

About West Bancorporation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 938.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 36.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 476.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 47.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

