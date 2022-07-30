WEMIX Market Cap Reaches $307.71 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for approximately $2.50 or 0.00010198 BTC on exchanges. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $307.71 million and approximately $30.73 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2. The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

