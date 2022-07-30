Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $32.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,877,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at $28,877,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

