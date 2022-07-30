Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Cut to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WEBR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weber from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weber currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Weber Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:WEBR opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. Weber has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.20.

Weber Announces Dividend

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). Weber had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. Weber’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Weber will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Weber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weber news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Weber by 1,621.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 67,923 shares during the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weber Company Profile

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

