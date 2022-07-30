Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 914 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,848 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.3% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $114.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $180.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.08.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

