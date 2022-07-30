Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,043 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walmart from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $132.05 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $361.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

