Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,548 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $154.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.30 and a 200-day moving average of $168.89. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

