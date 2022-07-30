Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -251.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of NYSE:WRE traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.17. 764,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,830. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 184.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $26.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 59.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

