Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Short Interest Update

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 209.5% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Technologies Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WARR. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 8.5% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 552,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 43,269 shares during the last quarter. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 3,272.0% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 72,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 70,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,000. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Price Performance

WARR remained flat at $9.97 on Friday. 1,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,625. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

About Warrior Technologies Acquisition

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the environmental services sector.

