Warner Financial Inc. Sells 1,795 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Warner Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

