Warner Financial Inc. Purchases 268 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.2% of Warner Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $315.46 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

