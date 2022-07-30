Warner Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Warner Financial Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,921 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 165,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $104.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.51. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.