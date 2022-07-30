Warner Financial Inc. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $62.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

