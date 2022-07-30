Warner Financial Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.9% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $414.28 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.87 and a 200 day moving average of $421.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

