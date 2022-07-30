Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WAC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Wacker Neuson Price Performance

Shares of WAC opened at €18.73 ($19.11) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.56. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €16.15 ($16.48) and a fifty-two week high of €30.90 ($31.53).

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

