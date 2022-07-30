VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $36.53, but opened at $38.55. VSE shares last traded at $39.79, with a volume of 342 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of VSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $536.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. VSE had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $231.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

