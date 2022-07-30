Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 15th

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE IGD opened at $5.64 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGD. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 36,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,356,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 367,369 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

